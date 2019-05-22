Martin Thomas Brooks, PhD, formerly of Pocatello, ID, 1972-1996,died at his residence in Happy Valley, OR from Dementia. While a resident of Pocatello, Dr Brooks served as Clinical Psychologist for Idaho State University and for his last eleven years he had a private practice in clinical psychology. Dr Brooks treated many patients and was always a loving caretaker of those who sought his services



Upon retirement he moved with his wife Judy Brooks to Oregon City, OR. He enjoyed rebuilding Alfa Romeo automobiles, his three German Shepherd dogs who lived with him consecutively, Annie, Rosie and Lucy. He also was a good and loving husband to his wife Judy and a good and loving father to his children, Shannon Brooks, Matt Brooks and his two grandchildren, Charles Rudnick and Nikki Rudnick. He is also survived by his son-in-law, James Rudnick and by his brother, Michael Brooks, his sister-in-law, Robin Brooks and his nephew Christopher Brooks and his niece Tracy Brooks



Gifts and flowers may be sent to St Pauls Episcopal Church, 822 Washington, Oregon City, OR. His family asks that those who are so inclined may send gifts to a fund for a park bench in Mary S Young dog park. These donations should also be sent to St Pauls. Services are scheduled at St Pauls on Tuesday, May 28th at eleven am Published in Idaho State Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary