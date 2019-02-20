Martin "Dee" Harmon, 72, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on February 16, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer.



Dee was born October 30, 1946, in Pocatello, Idaho to Martin Lynn and Vera (Thompson) Harmon. He was raised and educated in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School in 1965.



Dee married Linda Hopkins on July 7, 1966. They later divorced.



He married Mary Anne Dickerson on May 10, 1996. Dee and Mary had known each other in school and found love later in life.



After retiring from a career at the INL, Dee worked at Walmart in the hardware department and loved the people he met and those he worked with.



Dee loved fishing and camping. He also loved spending time with his grandkids.



Dee is survived by his sweetheart, Mary Anne Harmon, Pocatello; children, Michelle (Robert) Ammon, Idaho Falls; Tracy Harmon, Pocatello; Cindy Barrett, Pocatello; Wendy Dickerson, Pocatello; son-in-law, Johnny (Lindia) Tripp, Pocatello; brother, Larry Harmon, Salt Lake City; grandchildren, Thomas James Barrett; Dalton James Barrett; Dustin Albert; Jonathan Tyler Tripp; Delilah Mary Anne Tripp; Amanda (Spencer) Blanchette; Matthew Permann; and six great-grandchildren.



Dee is preceded in death by step-daughter, Michelle Tripp; granddaughter, Alicia Jolley; parents, Martin and Vera Harmon; sisters, Erma Jorgensen; Ruth Sorenson; Norene Hawkins; LuRae Mitchell; and a brother, Harold Harmon.



Funeral services for Dee will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February, 23, 2019 at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road, Chubbuck, Idaho, with Pastor John Robinson officiating. A viewing will be held from 6-8PM, Friday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. The interment will follow the services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello.



Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at wilksfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary