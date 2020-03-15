|
Marvel Violet Muhonen, nee Grasser, passed away on March 12, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. She spent the last months of her life in the care of her daughter, Tamara Shimozono. Predeceased by her husband, Marvel spent the last two years with her children and grandchildren across the country. Marvel was born on her grandfather's homestead in Orofino on December 10, 1936. Raised with her sister Louise, Marvel shared a special bond with her nearby grandparents and cousins. Growing up, she worked on the family ranch, as a CNA, and for the U.S. Forest Service. Marvel earned a BA in Education at the University of Idaho. She married Paul Frederick Muhonen in 1957 at the Orofino United Methodist Church. After college, they moved to Boise, where he began a career with IBM. Marvel taught English until they started their family in 1959. Paul's job took the family all across the United States, but home was always Idaho. Marvel was voted an Idaho Centennial Princess in 1963. After raising ten children, Paul retired and they moved back to Boise. Summers were enjoyed in Orofino, picking huckleberries and attending Lumberjack Days. Marvel was well-known for her skills in the kitchen, from her famous pies and cinnamon rolls to hosting elaborate dinner parties. She enjoyed crocheting, writing gospel literature, and sent countless boxes of clothing overseas to those in need. Marvel was also known for her positive outlook on life. She aspired to live and teach faith, hope, love, and forgiveness. She wore out dozens of Bibles over the years, writing in the cover of her final Bible, "Love is the only House that is big enough for all the pain in this World." Through the end of her days, Marvel found ways to help those she loved, and to her last breath praised the Lord in all things. Marvel was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Violet, nee Carr, Grasser of Orofino, and her husband of 60 years, Paul Muhonen. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Louise Beavert, and by her 10 children: Gregory, Michael, Chris, Anna, Tamara, Stephen, Timothy, Martina, Rachael, and Serena, along with 27 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her "Nigerian son" Imeh Johnson. A memorial service will be held this summer in Orofino, ID. Condolences can be shared at https://www.hornefuneralservice.com. A charity fund has been set up in Marvel's honor at Children's Hospital of Orange County, CA. She dedicated her life to raising children and the disadvantaged; knowing others were being helped would make her most happy. Donations accepted online at www.choc.org/donate (select option "Other" and enter "Marvel Muhonen Memorial Fund."). Donations may also be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, which cared for her these past months: 1160 Moose Dr, Christiansburg, VA 24073
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 15, 2020