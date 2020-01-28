|
Mary Ellen Closner Porter, 98, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Caribou Memorial Living Center in Soda Springs, Idaho.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 1 at Noon at the Soda Springs 5th Ward Bailey Creek Building. Family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be at the Montpelier Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 28, 2020