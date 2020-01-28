Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Porter


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Porter Obituary
Mary Ellen Closner Porter, 98, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Caribou Memorial Living Center in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 1 at Noon at the Soda Springs 5th Ward Bailey Creek Building. Family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be at the Montpelier Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family and a full obituary is available by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -