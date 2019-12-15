|
Mary was the youngest of 9 children born to Frank and Teckla Siebengartner of Davenport, Iowa. Her father died when she was very young, and at the age of 5 her mother moved the family to Costa Mesa, California.
She graduated from Harbor High School in Costa Mesa and married Edward "Bud" Schultz in 1948. They had three sons: Edward, David and Tom. They raised their family in Long Beach, California where they lived for 49 years.
Mary was cut from strong midwestern cloth: she was loyal, independent, and devoted to family, friends and church. At 16, so as not to be a burden to her mom, she moved out on her own to complete high school; working as a switchboard operator for the phone company in Balboa. As the baby of the family, she was beloved by her siblings and was never happier than when she was in their company. She was a second mom to her son's friends and her home was always open to them.
She loved sports. An avid bowler for many years, she often participated in two leagues at a time. As a huge Dodgers fan, she was known to never miss a broadcast. In fact, summer vacations were planned so as not to be out of broadcast range. She considered Dodger Dogs to be gourmet food.
In retirement, she found Hawaii and it became her second home. If she wasn't visiting kids and grandkids, she could be found there.
Late in life, she began to show signs of dementia. As her disease progressed, she moved to Pocatello where she was cared for by Tom and his extended family. Music was a big part of Mary's life. In her younger days, she loved Country music. During her last years, she attended many classical symphonies and concerts with Tom and his family. She specifically loved violins, counting how many were on stage, and took great pride in letting everyone know how many there were. No matter the ravages of her disease, the concerts could always be counted on to lift her spirits.
She was an influential force in the lives of all she touched, and her example of kindness, humor and love will stand as a model for all.
She passed her final years surrounded by children, grandchildren and their friends; a fitting finale to a beloved matriarch.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Edward "Bud" Schultz, three sisters and five brothers. She is survived by her 3 sons, 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned to be held in Long Beach, California on Saturday, February 15, 2020. A memorial notice will be posted as the date gets closer.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 15, 2019