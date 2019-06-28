St. George, UT- Mary LaDonna "Donna" Trafton, age 89, peacefully passed away in her home June 21, 2019. Donna was born Sept 13, 1929 to Clarence Cooper and Leona Tolman. She married Gaylerd Quinn in 1945. She then married Les Emerson for a short time. After she and Les divorced, she found her true love and soulmate Wilbert L. "Bud" Trafton. Bud and Donna were married in 1976 and later sealed in the Oakland temple in 1987.



Donna was raised in Pocatello, ID, where she spent most of her years. She worked as a waitress for many years of her life and she loved the people she served while working. She had a true love for dogs, especially for her miniature poodles.



Donna is survived by her brother John (Carol) Cooper, CA. Daughters Gaylene (Jim) Ott, Kanab, UT, Gloria Perkins, Boulder City, NV, and her son Richard Cozad, Phoenix, AZ. She had 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. She is proceeded in death by her parents, 1 sister and 1 brother.



Funeral services will be Friday, June 28th, 11 am at the Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Viewing will be from 9:30 am-10:30 am.



On behalf of Donna, the family would like to thank Sterling Court for their love and support for her while living there. Encompass for their care and support during her final hours.



Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 28, 2019