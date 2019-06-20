Mary Louise James Hill passed away peacefully in her sleep June 15, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born in Waco, Texas November 7, 1952 to Lloyd and Melba (Cannon) Adams. Mary was raised and educated in Butte, Montana. She married Bob Suttey in Butte on September 16, 1972 and together they had two children. She later married Bob James and is survived by her current husband Randy Hill of Pocatello, Idaho.



Mary took great pride in the fact that she worked in the traveling entertainment business and felt carnival work was a rewarding form of show business bringing joy to communities far and wide. Through her many years of travel, she met and became lifelong friends with many people. She had a heart of gold and always saw the good in everyone.



She was active in the Petticoat Patrol in Butte. She enjoyed spending her time hunting and fishing as well as attending the stock car races at Butana Speedway. She loved all animals, especially dogs and horses and quickly became best friends with their family dog "Lucas McRuff"!



In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her son, Carl Suttey and his girlfriend Hermione Bax of Idaho Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and John Kotka of Butte; grandchildren, Misty Suttey, Jonathan and Katelyn Kotka all of Butte, Ashley Coles, Chelsie Rhinehart and Alisha Batton all of Idaho Falls. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Ray Bugni of Butte; brother, Harry Adams of Seattle and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Lloyd and Leah Adams and daughter-in-law, Theresa Suttey.



Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday morning, June 25 at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home in Butte, Montana. A reception will immediately follow in Wayrynen-Richards Community Center.



