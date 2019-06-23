Matt Terry's laugh was contagious. There's not a single person who heard it that didn't want to laugh along with him. While there are many things Matt will be remembered for, the sound of his laughter will never be forgotten as it is carried in the hearts of all who loved him.



Matt Terry passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 25. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Tonya, and his sister, Brittney. Matt graduated from Century High School in 2012 and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Idaho State University in 2018. Matt's life may have been cut short, but it was a full life.



Matt had a massive sweet tooth that came straight from his mother with a particular weakness for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. His sense of humor also came from his mom. While most of us were never quite sure what was so funny, it was entertaining to watch them burst into tears of laughter. Matt found amusement in frequently teasing his dad about being older than dirt. Matt was sharp, a hard worker, and eager to begin building his career within his father's company, alongside the man he greatly admired. Matt always made sure his words mattered. Even though he only answered once for every four times his sister called, he always ended their conversations with, "I love you, sis". If there was an animal around, you could find Matt showering it with attention. His dogs Boris Bear and Ellie Mae will miss his superior hugs and ear scratches.



Whether standing on the pitching mound, encouraging his teammates from the dugout, pushing himself on the practice field, or helping aspiring young players - Matt will be remembered by many as a true baseball player. More than that, he will also be remembered as a true friend. He always had the time to listen and an open ear to anyone in need. He was thoughtful in his advice, and while it wasn't always easy to hear, you could always guarantee it was honest. Matt had a beautiful, kind, and loving heart. He wasn't with us long, but he managed to make a difference in many lives. Matt was loved.



Matt achieved in 25 years what many people chase for a lifetime: a life with love, laughter, and memories.



Matt's Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 with a program beginning at 12:00 P.M. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Pavilion 2, 10588 Fairground Dr. Pocatello, ID. Join us for a social gathering prior starting at 11:00 A.M.



Please direct all enquiries to L.D. Wolfley at 208-241-8032.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary