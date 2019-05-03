Max Albertson passed away peacefully at his home in Lynwood, Washington. Max was born and raised in Wendell, Idaho and attended college at Oregon State University. At Oregon State, Max met Lorraine Reinseth, and they were married after graduation in 1957. After a brief stint in the military, Max went to work for the Monsanto Agrichemical Company. Over the next 11 years, Max was relocated four times - Scottsdale, Fresno, St. Louis & Mankato, MN. In 1974, Max & Lorraine decided it was time to move back to Idaho; so, Max went to work for JR Simplot in Pocatello. In 1994, Max retired from Simplot and filled his time working in real estate and volunteering at the hospital.



Throughout his life, Max enjoyed spending time with friends and family in the great outdoors. Camping was a primary activity for Max and Lorraine throughout their 58-year marriage. In their later years, Max and Lorraine also enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona.



Max was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine. He is survived by his children - Pam (Jim) Masciotra & Mark (Erin) Albertson - and three grandsons - Chris (Joni) Masciotra, Sean (Lauren) Albertson and Kelan Albertson.



Donations can be made to Max's favorite charity, the Bannock County Humane Society.



A celebration of life will be held in Pocatello at a later date. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary