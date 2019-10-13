|
Maxine Hogan Wilker passed away on October 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 am at the Thatcher/Williams Ward building in Niter, ID. Viewings will be held at the same location Friday, October 18 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm and October 19 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Maxine's name to the Grace Public Library.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 13, 2019