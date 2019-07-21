Maxine Lee St. Peters, 80, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. Maxine was born on July 17, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho where she was raised. She met Larrell Caldwell and they married on July 17, 1955, and were blessed with 2 sons. Maxine and Larrell later divorced and she married Duke St. Peters. Her mother-in-law, helped her get her first job at the Airport Inn in Pocatello.



Maxine spent many years making a home in different states and countries while Larrell was serving in the Air Force. Maxine was a very talented painter both with water color and charcoal. She worked as a waitress for many years at the Bannock Hotel and enjoyed it very much.



One of Maxine's proudest accomplishments was being a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Through her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, she was able to accomplish 42 years, 8 months, and 14 days of sobriety. Maxine also was able to sponsor many women within the AA program and helped them on their journey to sobriety.



She is survived by: sons, Steve (Ursula) Caldwell of Pocatello and Larry Caldwell of Pocatello; grandchildren, Samantha Spensor, Josh Spensor; great-grandchildren, Gavin & Deim Dash.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Max & Pearl Gholson; Larrell Caldwell and Duke St. Peters.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens.



Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Chubbuck Assisted Living, who became as family through their loving care of our Mother. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 21, 2019