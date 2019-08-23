|
Mayo Parley Haskett was born October 23, 1939 in his grandparent's home in Redmesk, Colorado. He always said that he couldn't remember much about that event. He thinks his mother was there and his father but anyone else he's not sure about. He was the son of Wilma Roberts and Parley Haskett. He tells the story that his mother told about his grandfather trying to milk their cow with one hand, while holding onto him with the other.
When the Second World War broke out, his dad moved them to Pocatello, where he got a job with Morrison Knudsen Construction Co. building the Pocatello Air Base. Housing was at a premium so Grandpa Parley when up City creek and put up a wall tent and the family stayed there all summer. Best adventure of his life! When fall came they moved into a two-room house on N. Grant and lived there until he finished the sixth grade at Jefferson grade school.
Mayo married Melba Baker on his 18th birthday and had four wonderful children: Bret, Russel, Andrea, and Karen. He loved being with his kids and being in the cattle business made it possible to be with them more.
After 52 years of marriage, Melba passed away and he met and married Vernene Krein. He inherited another new family of wonderful people. Mayo and Vernene were able to travel quite a bit and they both loved that.
Mayo was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved hunting deer with his boys and going steelhead fishing. He also loved to fish for bass in the Snake River.
He was a life member of the NRA and made rifles for his children. He was also a charter member of the Idaho Mule Deer Association.
He served as an ordinance worker for 4 years in the Idaho Falls Temple and always said that was the best calling he ever had. He loved his family and he always said that the best thing he ever hoped for was to be remembered as a good neighbor.
