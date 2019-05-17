Home

Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
1633 Olympus Drive
Pocatello, ID
View Map
Melissa L. Vert


1926 - 2019
Melissa L. Vert Obituary
Melissa L. Vert was born on April 17, 1926 in Hatfield, Arkansas to Luke and Laura (Anderson) McLellan. Melissa passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at her home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Melissa grew up in rural Arkansas with her parents, her older brother and younger sister. She loved family gatherings with her aunts, uncles and cousins.

Melissa received her early education in Arkansas and then went on to receive further education in nursing in Little Rock, Arkansas and early childhood development at Boise State University. Also, she studied expanded food and nutrition at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

Melissa married Jack Ramsey on September 24, 1949 at Mt Home Air Force Base in Idaho. With her husband Jack serving in the Air Force, they traveled the world. During this marriage, they had three children, Michael Douglas, Nina Marlena and Daniel Frank. Melissa and Jack later divorced. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1987.

Melissa married Herbert Vert on November 17, 1973 in Boise. He passed on April 5, 2010.

Melissa enjoyed family gatherings, social hour with coffee and pie. She loved Sizzler's buffet, going for walks and looking and feeling her best. She loved her association with her Calvary Church family and church gatherings.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; her brother, Everette McLellan; her sons, Doug Ramsey and Dan Ramsey; her daughter, Nina Ramsey Fairchild. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Wentworth; grandson, Dustin Ramsey; granddaughter, Jessica Meyer; granddaughter, Laura Fairchild Bearnson; grandson, Doug Fairchild; great grandchildren, William, Melina, Michael, Tanner, Jesse, Anthony, Melissa, Karly, Stetson, and Emmalee as well as four great great grandchildren.

Honoring her wishes, Melissa will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21st at Calvary Chapel, 1633 Olympus Drive, Pocatello, Idaho. Inurnment will take place later in the family plot in Arkansas.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 17, 2019
