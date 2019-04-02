|
|
Melva Thurber Sparks. Born November 4, 1928 at Manard, Idaho. Her parents are Joshua Albert Thurber and Elizabeth Robinson. Her siblings are Agnes Thurber Severe, Loyd B. Thurber, Alveretta Farozine Thurber Hastings, Albert King Thurber, Delsa Thurber Tippets. She was married to Mavin I. Sparks on August 20, 1950. They have five children. Jacquelyn, Lyona Kim, Leola Marie, Tana Rae, Lawrence Mavin. They have sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Melva died on March 29, 2019 in Montpelier, Idaho. Melva has always had great faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ. When she was told of her approaching death, she said, "I am at peace with this circumstance."
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019