Melvin Floyd Solomon Jr., our wonderful, loving dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all, passed away May 14, 2019. He was 85 years old.



He was born on November 1, 1933 to Melvin Floyd Solomon Sr. and Pearl Romriell Solomon. He was the oldest of 5 children. Mel lived in Inkom, Idaho all of his life. He graduated from Inkom High School. He also took many classes at ISU.



He met his "Sweetheart", the love of his life, Olene Louise Hall, and they were married on November 27, 1953. They had 6 children, Vicky (Larry) Grover, Archer, Idaho (Vicky-deceased) Mike (Julie) Solomon Inkom, Idaho, Carry Lattimer Inkom, Idaho, Cindy Richardson Inkom, Idaho, Terry (Kendra) Solomon Inkom, Idaho, and Todd (Moneac) Solomon Inkom, Idaho.



He is survived by a brother, Larry (Peggy) Solomon Pocatello, Idaho, a sister, Delone (Don) Bloxham Omaha, Nebraska, 5 children, 21 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.



He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Olene Solomon, his loving daughter, Vicky, his parents, a sister, Dora, a brother, Ernie, and a grandson, Jason.



Mel was a loving, caring person who lived a very fulfilled life. He was a very hard worker and taught this skill to all of his children and grandchildren.



Mel and Olene owned and operated Solomons Service since 1970. Mel worked for Wesveago before going to the PFE for 43 years; he was the Sexton for the Inkom Cemetery for many years and also served on the Inkom City Council for many years. He spent a lot of time helping Bob McKee farm at night after work. Mel was a Scout Master for 24 years achieving the Silver Beaver Award in 2014. He also attended Girls Camp for 14 years.



Mel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Especially by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. "WE LOVE YOU JOCK!"



Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 Noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Inkom Rapid Creek Ward, 973 N. Rapid Creek Road.



Visitations will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello and again at the church from 10 - 11:45 am prior to the services.



Burial will follow at the Inkom Cemetery.



Published in Idaho State Journal on May 17, 2019