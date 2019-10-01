Home

Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Melvin J. Butterfield


1939 - 2019
Melvin J. Butterfield Obituary
Melvin J. Butterfield was born October 1, 1939 in Chesterfield, Idaho to Ivy May (Lancaster) and Ferrebee (Doc) Butterfield and passed away September 28, 2019 at his home in Bancroft, Idaho.

He was the youngest of 11 children, Virginia, Dorothy, Ferrebee Jr., Elsie, Jennie, Robert, Frank, Rhoda, David and Floyd. He was raised in Chesterfield and attended North Gem High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1968.

Melvin came home to Idaho and began working as a farm hand. The majority of his years was spent working for the Lafe and Donna Holbrook family, who truly became family to Melvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Virginia Butterfield, Elsie Cornelison, Jennie Schroeder, brothers, Ferrebee Jr., Frank, David and Floyd.

He is survived by sisters Dorothy Sorensen of Taylorsville, UT., Rhoda Bennett of Pocatello, ID., Robert Butterfield of Pocatello, ID., numerous nieces and nephews, also the Holbrook family.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at Noon at the Bancroft LDS Ward Chapel. Family will visit with friends on Saturday morning from 11-11:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will follow in the Chesterfield Cemetery.

in Lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the Chesterfield Foundation for the restoration of the Butterfield home.

Condolences and memories can be shared with online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
