Mianna Farnes Curtis left mortality January 13, 2020 after a battle with a cancer. She was born November 21, 1987 in Rockville, Maryland to Janna Haraszthy Farnes and Michael Edward Farnes and grew up in Pocatello, adored by her 3 older brothers, Jamie, Adam, and BJ and many dear friends.
"Ani" graduated Highland HS in 2006 and BYU-I in 2014. She served an LDS mission in Arcadia, California and worked as a banker at Wells Fargo.
Mianna married her true love, Kaden Bradley Curtis (son of Kristi and Brad) in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 27, 2018. They had a great life together and welcomed their son, Samuel Bradley Curtis, on August 12 last year. Three days after Mianna was diagnosed with cancer, little Sam was called home October 17, 2019. Less than three months later, Mianna was also called home.
Mianna's kind, graceful, quick-witted personality radiated light. Please join us for a viewing Friday, January 17 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID and a funeral Saturday, January 18 at 11 am at the Chubbuck LDS Stake Center, 450 James Ave. Chubbuck, ID (by the Portneuf Library). In lieu of flowers we invite donations to help Kaden cover medical bills.
