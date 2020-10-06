1/1
Michael Douglas Anthony McKinney
1991 - 2020
Michael Douglas Anthony Mc Kinney was born on July 17, 1991 in Pocatello, Idaho to Pifania Marie Chacon. Michael passed away on October 2, 2020 at the age of 29.

Mike grew up in Fort Hall, Idaho. He graduated from Highland High School in 2009. He loved computer gaming and enjoyed spending time with his nieces.

Mike was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Everett and Ardist Mc Kinney and Fernando and Irene Gonzales and special aunt Dolores Murray. He is survived by his mother Pifania Chacon, his sisters, Irene Chacon and Mystery Chacon; grandparents Shirley and Gaylord Perez, Douglas and Margarita Mc Kinney; as well as special uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all of us.

Private graveside services will be held.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
