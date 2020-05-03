Michael Scott Grinnell, 57, of Idaho Falls, unexpectedly passed away and was called home to Heaven on April 24, 2020.
Mike was born October 21, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Francis Grinnell and Alyce Rose Monette Grinnell. He was the youngest of nine children.
Mike was a faithful, devoted member of the Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. He will be forever missed for always putting family above all else.
Mike Grinnell is survived by his seven loving children, Derek (Deann) Grinnell, Ryan Grinnell, Brennen Grinnell, Scott Grinnell, Joseph Grinnell, Sarah Grinnell, and Jacob Grinnell; siblings, Elise Lyon, Ralph (Chris) Grinnell, Fred Grinnell, Ted Grinnell, Jim (Barbara) Grinnell, Mary (Billy) McKendree, Alicia (Bill) Carroll; and one grandson, Henry Grinnell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alyce R. Monette Grinnell Hill, and both her husbands, Ralph Francis Grinnell and Solon Matthew Hill; and a sister, Josephine Francis "Babe" Zoret.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, May 4, 2020, at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. A live broadcast will be available through The Wood Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Grinnell Family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-grinnell-funeral-amp-grinnell-family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 3, 2020.