Michael Grinnell
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Scott Grinnell, 57, of Idaho Falls, unexpectedly passed away and was called home to Heaven on April 24, 2020.

Mike was born October 21, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Francis Grinnell and Alyce Rose Monette Grinnell. He was the youngest of nine children.

Mike was a faithful, devoted member of the Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. He will be forever missed for always putting family above all else.

Mike Grinnell is survived by his seven loving children, Derek (Deann) Grinnell, Ryan Grinnell, Brennen Grinnell, Scott Grinnell, Joseph Grinnell, Sarah Grinnell, and Jacob Grinnell; siblings, Elise Lyon, Ralph (Chris) Grinnell, Fred Grinnell, Ted Grinnell, Jim (Barbara) Grinnell, Mary (Billy) McKendree, Alicia (Bill) Carroll; and one grandson, Henry Grinnell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alyce R. Monette Grinnell Hill, and both her husbands, Ralph Francis Grinnell and Solon Matthew Hill; and a sister, Josephine Francis "Babe" Zoret.

Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, May 4, 2020, at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. A live broadcast will be available through The Wood Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Grinnell Family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-grinnell-funeral-amp-grinnell-family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Grove City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I was deeply saddened to hear of Mike's passing. I was his past landlord and friend. I am praying for peace, love and comfort to all of the family members. God Bless
Karena Bailey
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved