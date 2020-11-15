Michael Scott Andersen, 54, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on November 9, 2020 in Pocatello following a battle with cancer. He was born on July 7, 1966 in Burley, Idaho to Jim Andersen and Carole (Davis) Andersen. He spent his early years in Seattle, Washington then moved to Pocatello where he graduated from Pocatello High School. Mike's life was dedicated to his three daughters: Melisa, Melanie, and Sarah, the lights of his life.He spent his free time exploring the outdoors and blasting music in his truck. He took pride in the sportsmanship of hunting and fishing and was grateful to pass that on to his kids and grandkids. All of his family and friends have fond memories of camping trips and time spent outside. Mike became a master carpenter and builder in new construction and remodels, transforming lives and businesses. He was fulfilled to see the impact of his work in our community, developing loyal customers and the reputation as a beloved perfectionist.Mike faced many obstacles throughout his life, but no matter what came his way, he met it with his unique sense of humor, a smile, and a thumbs up, as seen in most of his pictures. He persevered through every struggle, and even during his battle with cancer, he did everything in his power to take care of the people he loved. He took comfort in and was an avid reader of his bible. He believed greatly in the power of prayer and has been embraced by our Savior Jesus Christ in death.Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his father Jim Andersen of Kennewick, WA; his mother Carole Andersen of Pocatello, ID; brother Bryan Andersen, nieces Savannah and Serena Andersen all of Kennewick, WA; sister Stacy Andersen of Pocatello, ID; his beloved daughters Melisa (Shawn) Wilson of Lakeside, MT, Melanie Andersen of Lake Tahoe, CA, Sarah Andersen of Sparks, NV; three beautiful grandchildren Kayden, Parker, and soon to be born baby boy Wilson of Lakeside MT; and closest companion Nicole (Nikki) Davis of Pocatello, ID.Honoring his wishes, there will not be any services at this time.