Michael William Wellard, age 60, of Pocatello, Idaho, was born June 14, 1958 to Howard R. Wellard and Hilda Hill Wellard in Blythe, California. He passed away February 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at Portneuf Regional Medical Center, due to a pulmonary embolism.



Mike went to school at Jefferson Elementary, Irving Middle School and Pocatello High School and graduated in June 1976.



Mike was sealed to Sherry Ann Parsons on June 24, 1977 in the Idaho Falls temple. Their marriage brought three beautiful children, Jennifer Lynn, Christopher Michael and Terra Dawn.



Mike worked for Smith's Food King before and during the first few years of his marriage. He then drove the "A route" bus for the City of Pocatello for 30 years, during the day and drove for western air, carrier service, during nights and weekends. After taking an early retirement from the City, he drove a "body parts" (car body parts) truck for a few years. Then he continued his driving career, with the Union Pacific Railroad, as the midnight utility "bus" clerk.



Mike was always the best kind of friend, he was reliable, willing to talk, no matter how much sleep he lost, and just genuinely loved everyone.



He is preceded in death by his father Howard, daughter Jennifer and son Christopher and also many other family members. He is survived by his mother Hilda, his brothers Kurt (Dana), Brian (Cora), Sister Tina, daughter Terra, son-in-law Scott, daughter-in-law Tia and grandchildren Emma, Abby, Zane, and Rylan.



The viewing services have been scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Latter-Day Saint Church at 225 Oakwood Drive, Pocatello, Idaho.



The funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 pm, with a viewing before starting at 12 pm at the Latter-Day Saint church at 225 Oakwood Drive, Pocatello, Idaho.



He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Cemetary at 2864 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho.



Per his request, in lieu of flowers, please give a gift to a child in need from Mikeee Santa. We would love to see this tradition continue so that his spirit will always be felt in this town at his favorite time of year. Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary