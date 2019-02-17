Michelle (Mayfield) Walker, 48, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2019 at her home in Carson City, Nevada. Michelle was born December 26, 1970 in Pocatello, Idaho to Michael and Barbara Mayfield. After completing her education at Idaho State University in 1994, she had her choice of several locations around the country but Carson City, Nevada became her home. Michelle found her career with the State of Nevada where she served as a faithful public servant for nearly twenty years. Michelle was a registered dietitian who was very passionate in helping others and promoting education. She met the love of her life and married John Walker in 2002. They were blessed with two amazing children whom Michelle absolutely adored. Michelle loved traveling and frequent small excursions with family. A favorite location was the beaches of San Diego which became an annual get a way. She was loving, caring and always there for her family, she will be missed. Michelle is survived by her spouse John Walker, children Matthew and Eric Walker, parents Michael and Barbara Mayfield (Pocatello, ID), sisters in-law Deb and Mary Walker, sister Lori Mayfield (Reno, NV), brothers Mark (Jana) Mayfield (Meridian, ID), and Ben (Mary) Mayfield (Pocatello, ID), nine nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Michelle is preceded in death by Bill and Sue Walker of Lovelock, Nevada. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Ron Wood Family Resource Center of Carson City, NV. Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary