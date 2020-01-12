|
Milo Craig Mickelsen, 90, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by family and following an extended illness.
Milo was born December 28, 1929 to Eva and Theodore Mickelsen in Idaho's beautiful Teton Basin. His early years were spent helping his father raise cattle, lambs, muskrats and silver fox. He attended elementary school in a two-room schoolhouse built by local ranchers.
After his father's death in 1939, Milo's mother, Eva, moved the family to Pocatello. Milo attended Pocatello High School until his graduation in 1948, and, during the summers, worked for his half-brothers, Reed and Talmage Mickelsen, on their ranches in Teton Valley.
In the fall of 1950, Milo was inducted into the U.S Army and served his country in the Korean War. He was stationed in Austria, where he and his fellow soldiers were charged with keeping the Russians from crossing the Danube River.
After the war, Milo returned to Pocatello, where he met the love of his life, Jean Howard, on a blind date. They were married on November 7, 1953 and over the years had three sons - Mike, Mark and Eric.
A talented electrician, Milo worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in many capacities during his 35-year career and was a long-time member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Milo and Jean enjoyed many years skiing at beautiful resorts throughout the West, traveling to Austria, Alaska and Hawaii, and square dancing with the Choo Choo Square Dance Club. Milo and Jean's favorite activity was spending time at Grand Teton National Park with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren - a tradition that has continued for decades.
During his lifetime, Milo also raised Brittany Spaniel hunting dogs.
Milo is survived by his wife, Jean, Pocatello, and sons Mike (Cindy), Pocatello, Mark (Rebecca), Salt Lake City, Eric (Menan), 10 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Milo was preceded in death by his father, Theodore, and mother, Eva, sisters Esther, Dorothy and Eunice, and half-brothers Reed and Talmage.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Meadowbrook Ward, 300 E. Chapel Road, Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held at the church from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 12, 2020