Miye Morimoto Hikida, 90, passed away October 19, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. Miye was born September 27, 1929 in Pocatello to "Shun" Kumekichi Goto and Shige Uno Goto. Miye married Kazuo Hikida on June 11, 1955.
Miye grew up and attended grade school in Tyhee. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1947. Miye worked for the Department of Public Assistance and several attorneys in Pocatello. She attended a year at the College of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
Miye accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in February 1975 and all other events became insignificant in comparison. She always desired that she genuinely lived a sermon and was most grateful to Jesus for His grace, mercy, and faithfulness and His blood shed on the cross for all.
Next to God, family was everything to Mom, she loved family.
She was preceded in death by husband, Kaz, and seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children Dale Brent Hikida, Margo Elaine Hikida, and Neal Wayne Hikida; grandchildren Melinda Kimi (Bradin Farnworth) Hikida, Brandon Hikida, Tanner Cole Hikida, and Carly Jean Hikida; and great-grandchildren Imogen Miye Farnworth and Julian Hideshiro Farnworth.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, at 2pm at the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th, from 6-8pm at the Cornelison Funeral Home as well as one hour prior to the Saturday service.
Miye's family would like to thank her neighbors for looking after our Mom. We also wish to thank the therapists, medical staff, and hospice care team from Encompass Health Home Health and Hospice for your gracious and compassionate care for our Mom.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 22, 2019