Miyoko "Kitty" Verderber, 86 of Chubbuck passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Kitty was born November 22, 1932 in the Tinian Islands to Kamesuke and Kana Matsuda. She became a U.S. Citizen September 3, 1958. Kitty lived a very rough life, but had many amazing stories to tell. Kitty was a young child during WWII and experienced the horrors of war. She spoke about hiding in caves and watching mushroom clouds from the bombs that created an earth rattling "boom" moments later. She told stories of the other islanders taking their own lives to escape the capture of the American soldiers. Kitty's father chose to surrender his family to the soldiers and the family thought they would be killed. Kitty found herself in astonishment when the soldiers "saved" her, giving her food, water and candy. Kitty ended her education around the age of 12 so that she could help her family take care of the farm. She later learned English and started doing various jobs on the American army base in Okinawa. In the states Kitty worked various jobs to help support her family. Kitty is preceded in death by both parents, her brother Anki Matsuda, her daughter Mary Steiner, and her husband Cliff Verderber. Kitty is survived by her sisters, Mitsuko Komiyama, Sadako Iha, Sachiko Ohara and several nephews and nieces all of Okinawa. Her grandchildren, Scott Graf (Stacey) , Valerie Graf-Schrick (David), Marie McBride (Eric) and Janeen Emery (Steve). 13 Great Grandchildren, 3 great, great granddaughters and 1 expected in January. She is also survived by her dear friends Anita, Lois and Donna. We will miss you forever grandma. A celebration of life will be held at the Senior Center, 427 N 6th Ave, Pocatello, ID September 7th at 1pm.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 16, 2019