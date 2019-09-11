|
Montain D Kunz, 87, of Bern, Idaho passed away on 5 September 2019 in Montpelier, Idaho. He was born 12 February 1932 in Bern Idaho where he lived most of his life. His parents were DelMar Irvin Kunz and Wanda Pearl Johnson. He married Bettie Joan Hansen on 19 June 1953 in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a wonderful example of what a husband and father should be.
Montain worked for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge department and was the head of this department for many years. He also owned the Chevron Distributorship for several years. He served two terms as commissioner for Bear Lake County. In addition to these full-time jobs he also farmed.
He held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including counselor in two bishoprics, Bishop, a member of the High Council, counselor in the Stake Presidency and Stake President. He and his wife Bettie served as missionaries in the Oakland California visitor's center, the Nauvoo Illinois Temple, and for two weeks, one summer, at the Smith Family Farm during the Hill Cumorah Pageant in New York. They also served together in the Logan Utah Temple for many years.
Montain enjoyed hunting and fishing and excelled in each. He particularly enjoyed fly fishing in the small streams in the mountains surrounding the Bear Lake Valley. He harvested large elk and deer and was known to be a great shot with both a rifle and shotgun.
He is survived by five children: Bart Kunz (Denice) of Star Valley WY, Corey Kunz (Brenda) of Soda Springs ID, Darcy Kunz (Vera) of Kamas UT, Lynden Kunz (Sue) of Nebraska City NE, and Lisa Harvey (Dave) of Grace ID, 20 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. He is also survived by all of his sisters and brothers: Ramona Johnson, Marlene Lindsay, Carrie Anthony, Stephen Kunz and Scott Kunz. He was preceded in death by his parents DelMar and Wanda, his wife Bettie and a grandson Jeremy Bart Kunz.
Services will be held at the Bern Ward Chapel at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday evening (September 12, 2019) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. before time of service at the Bern Ward Chapel. Burial will be in the Bern Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019