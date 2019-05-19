Morris Chacon Jr was born on May 28, 1934 to Morris and Pablita Chacon in Pocatello, Idaho.



Morris married Beverly Ferrin on August 21, 1952 and together they had eleven children. Billy (Nora) Chacon, Mary (Mark) Gertsch, Maurice Chacon, Morris Chacon, Paula (Dave) Bratton, Victor (Kristen) Chacon, Connie (Mike) Goodson, Fern (Randy) Hughes, Lorraine Williams, Allen (Sandy) Chacon, Daniel (Birgit) Chacon. Morris and Beverly were married for 66 years before Beverly preceded Morris in death. Morris was also preceded in death by three sons, Maurice, Morris and Allen; two grandsons, Christopher Chacon and Dustin Skinner; two granddaughters, McKenzie Romriell and Dana Finney.



Morris worked in various places in his journey of life. He served in the Air Force. He loved cars, taking long drives, fishing, and going for breakfast at his favorite restaurants.



He had 40 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Morris lost his battle of life on May 11, 2019. He will be missed by many. He is now at peace in Heaven with his wife, sons, and favorite dog; Shadow.



He will be buried with his wife privately.