Muriel Slade


1942 - 2020
Muriel Slade Obituary
Muriel Slade was born on August 30, 1942 and graduated to her Eternal Home on January 17, 2020 with family and friends by her side.

Born at only 4 pounds she defied all odds and lived a full beautiful life. Having cerebral palsy her whole life, Muriel accomplished many things society told her she never would. Muriel was known for her love of Jesus, care of others and her spunky stubbornness. Muriel loved being a grandma and took great pride in her two grandchildren. Mom you ran the race of faith with excellence, well done good and faithful servant.

Muriel is survived by her daughter Tammy and son-in-law Charley Picker; granddaughters Kaitlynd and Samantha; her bother Vaughn and sister-in-law Sharon Reece.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed Slade, parents Birdi and Eddie Reece, her brothers Eugene, Bill, Jack and sister Milldred.

Muriel will be missed by her family and many who loved her.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions can be made online to the at or the Opal Foundation supporting Hospice at 904 Vanguard Way STE 100 Meridian ID 83642
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
