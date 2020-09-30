Nadine Stroud, a longtime resident of Pocatello (1960-2012), passed away at her daughter's home in San Diego, CA on September 18, 2020. Nadine was born on May 7th, 1938 in Bellingham WA to Mark and Alice Ankeny. Her family moved to Buhl ID where Nadine attended high school. She was asked by a good friend to write to the friend's cousin Charles Stroud who was in the Army. During her senior year of high school, she and Charles were engaged to be married. Nadine graduated from Buhl HS in 1956 and they were married a few months later in Coeur d' Alene ID where her parents had moved to open a clothing store. After, Charles finished junior college, they and their two small children moved to Pocatello so Charles could work on his bachelor's degree at ISU. Nadine was instrumental in helping her husband succeed in school by typing all his papers while also being a busy housewife and mom of two small children. Nadine was a Blue Bird leader, volunteer for UNICEF, substitute teacher, and an avid parent supporter of the Highland HS basketball team 1975-1977. Once her children were grown, Nadine enrolled in the Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) program offered by ISU where she graduated at the top of her class in 1973. She went to work at St. Anthony's Memorial hospital and later was the nurse for Dr. Merkley's private practice for many years until she retired. Nadine and her husband traveled extensively visiting Europe, Australia, China, Bora Bora, Tahiti, New Zealand, Bahamas, Panama, Mexico and other places in the US and abroad. They also loved to fly fish in the Camas Creek area where they spent a lot of time camping. When Nadine's husband, Charles, was unable to walk due to Parkinson's in 2012, they moved to San Diego, CA to live with their daughter so that she could help Nadine with his care. Charles passed away in 2014. Nadine stayed in San Diego so she could be near her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She regularly attended El Cajon Wesleyan Church where she made many good friends and was active in the Quilting ministry and Women's Bible study. Nadine made many friends during her time in San Diego and will be missed greatly; although, none will miss her more than her family. She leaves a fabulous legacy of being a great wife, wonderful mother, awesome grandmother and beloved GiGi. Nadine is predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Stroud) Ganeff, CA; son Mark Stroud, WA; granddaughter Shannon Northup (James), CA; grandson Jordan Ganeff, CA; granddaughter MacKenzie Stroud, WA; three great grandsons, CA and one great granddaughter, WA.