I am more than I did. I am the silence of the world around me. I am the silence of the snow at play in the winter. I am the silence of the sun going down, and of the moon rising. I am the silence of the wind as it moves through the trees on a rainy day. I am the softness of my cat. I am the sun on the sandy beaches. I am the sound of a babbling brook, and of children at play. I am moving toward the end of my rainbow, beyond to a life completed. Remember me in words and deeds.
Nannette Siemen, age 81, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on August 19th, 2019. She was born on March 10th, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Nan was preceded in death by parents, Frances and Bessie Burkhart, and brother, James Burkhart. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Gail Siemen of Pocatello, son Brett Siemen of Seattle, son Kyle Siemen (Essie) of Pocatello, granddaughter Rorie, and beloved cat Koko, ruler of the house.
If you'd like to honor Nan's memory, please consider making a donation benefitting cats to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Nan would be well pleased.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 2-5 p.m. at the Juniper Hills Country Club, located at 6600 Bannock Hwy in Pocatello. All are welcome.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019