Natalie Kay Manriquez, 48, of Chubbuck, passed away on March 9, 2019.



Natalie was born in Fresno, California on August 29, 1970 to Sina Crabtree who allowed Jim and Peggy Manriquez to adopt her. She lived in Fresno until just prior to turning 5 years old. She then moved with her parents to Boone, Iowa to be closer to grandparents. Natalie started school while living in Boone. In 1979, when Natalie was 9 years of age, the family moved to Chubbuck, Idaho. She attended Washington Elementary, Hawthorne Jr. High and Highland High School. At ISU, she earned a CNA certification and a BA in English Literature. For the past year and a half she lived at Monte Vista Health Care Center due to complications with diabetes.



Natalie was a member of the . She graduated from both Seminary and Institute. She loved reading, especially Sci-Fi and fantasy books.



We are so thankful for the staff at Monte Vista, the ladies that visited her from Redford Counseling and Family Services, and the wonderful folks from Encompass Hospice of Idaho. We would like to thank those who came each week and helped with Sunday Sacrament Services and Relief Society. We are thankful for the many prayers of family members and friends. There are so many good people in this world. We have been blessed.



A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Chubbuck 4th Ward building, 450 James Avenue, Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewings will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, March 22nd, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019