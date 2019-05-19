Services Horsley Funeral Home 132 W 300 N Malad City , ID 83252 (208) 766-4330 Resources More Obituaries for Ned Lewis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ned Leavitt Lewis

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ned Leavitt Lewis (Snoose), 78, lifetime Malad resident passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, following some health complications and a battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on January 22, 1941, in Malad, Idaho. The second child and only son of Loyal and Nellie Leavitt Lewis. He graduated from Malad High School in 1959 where he enjoyed wrestling as a lightweight and earned the nickname, "Spider". His nickname later changed to "Snoose". Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Army.



After his service in the Army, he began working for the Idaho State Highway Department where he retired in 1997. He made many lifetime friends while employed there and truly loved his job.



Ned married Doreen Thomas in 1972. To this union his only child, Nacona, was born. Ned and Doreen later divorced. He married Connie Jones Servoss in 1977 and gained three more children, Linda, Vickie, and John. He loved them like his own.



Snoose loved the outdoors whether it was fishing or hunting. He was also a skilled trap shooter and won numerous awards. He shot 200 birds straight many times and still holds the record at the Malad Gun Club for shooting 149 out of 150 birds. He won the State of Idaho Singles Runner-up Trap Shooter of the year in 2003. He was a board member of the Malad Gun Club and Oneida County Fairboard for many years. He loved attending the horseraces and was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on the Chicago Bears.



Ned was known for his amazing yard and garden. He took a lot of pride in his tomatoes and loved disbursing them to friends and family. He and Connie hosted many weddings and parties in their yard and was honored with Yard of the Month several times.



Ned's greatest passion was his grandchildren, whether it was teaching them how to hunt or fish or supporting them in their sporting events. He gleamed with pride at the mere mention of their names.



Ned is survived by his daughters, Nacona (Jay) Smith, Vickie (Greg) Lamb, and Linda (Mike) Isaacson, all of Malad, Idaho, son, John Servoss of Salt Lake City, Utah, sisters Joan Mathews of Portland, Oregon, Kay (Roger) McMasters of Orofino, Idaho, and brother-in-law, David Edwards of Malad, Idaho, 15 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren with 2 on the way and 7 great, great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife, Connie, sister, Alice Edwards, and brother-in-law, Lee Mathews.



Ned had a true zest for life and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. His spunky personality touched many lives. He will be deeply missed. The family would like to express their appreciation to Nell J. Redfield Memorial Long-Term Care and Hospital staff for their amazing care as well as Horsley Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 12 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 N. in Malad. Friends may visit with the family on Monday evening at the funeral home from 7-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery where military rites will be accorded. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries