Neoma Carolyn Callahan Cook was born on January 19. 1935 in Pocatello Idaho to the late Samuel Callahan and Mary Gatewood Callahan. Carolyn departed this world on January 21, 2019 in Claremont California. Carolyn was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and friend. Carolyn was quite shy yet extremely protective of her family and those she held close to her heart.



Neoma was proceeded in death by six siblings and two of her beloved children (Clayton and Koran). Neoma went by the name of Carolyn and carried many titles. The ones she cherished the most were Mother and Grandma. Carolyn leaves six children , Mary Jean(Larry), Vincent(Patti), Jeff(Lori), Randy(Tammy), Andrea and Florine(Ricky). Fifteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and Nine beloved nieces and nephews to mourn her passing. The family will have a celebration of life on June 7th 2019 in Pocatello Idaho at 1PM at Rosewood reception center 1499 Bannock Hwy, Pocatello Idaho 83204. Internment will be a private service by invitation only.



The story of Carolyn is one of amazement, the legacy of her fortitude to survive and live will continue for generations to come. This is a woman who persevered and endured pain for a 1000 lifetimes but chose to continue to strive, push forward and rise. We miss you Mom! We thank you for loving us. We thank you for your sacrifices. We thank you for always being there in the best way that you could. Life was not a crystal stair, yet she still climbed. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary