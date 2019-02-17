Newton J Lowe was born to Lila McQueen and Irel Doney Lowe in Preston, Idaho on December 6, 1923, the second of their two children. He succumbed to pneumonia on February 6, 2019.



Newt attended schools in Preston and Central, Idaho graduating from Preston High School in 1941 where he served as Class President. Joining the Army in1943, he served under General Patton as a combat engineer as they marched through France and into Germany. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions in France.



After the war, he returned home and attended BYU where he earned his bachelor's degree and teaching certificate. What followed was a lifetime of education, teaching his entire career at the elementary school in Lava Hot Springs and at Marsh Valley High School. Along the way, he earned a Masters of Education degree and certification as a Counselor. He married Shirley Dalton and, with her, raised their six children in Lava Hot Springs.



After retiring, Newt served several terms as Mayor of Lava Hot Springs and many more as Councilman. He enjoyed a lifetime out-of-doors, hunting and fishing with his kids, grandkids and friends.



Newt is preceded in death by his parents, sister Maxie, and wife of 65 years, Shirley. He is survived by his 6 children Nancy (Ben) Coffin, John (Mel Martin), Kim (Dana) Koehler, Leslie (Steve) Johnson, Michelle Rowe (Greg Williams), Mark (Lorrie), 15 Grandchildren, 25 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great-grandchildren.



A community celebration of his life will be held at the Greystone Manor in Lava Hot Springs on February 23rd from 12-2 PM.



Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary