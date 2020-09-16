1/1
Nickolus James Myers
2000 - 2020
On September 13, 2020, Nickolus James Myers, loving son, grandson, nephew, and cousin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at the age of 19.

Nickolus was born on December 13, 2000 in Pocatello, Idaho. At the age of three, Nick was diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter Disease, a form of luekodystrophy. He lost the ability to walk at the age of 5 and was not predicted to live beyond the age of 10. Nickolus had a strong will to fight and wanted to prove the doctors wrong; and he did. Although only living to the age of 19, the impact Nickolus left on all of us will last a lifetime.

Nickolus graduated from Highland High School in 2019. One of his greatest joys was cheering on the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys every football season. He was also a professional golfer and bowler on the Wii with his biggest fan, his grandma, always by his side cheering him on. His weekends always started with a cup of coffee with his dad on Saturday morning and breakfast at Perkins with his Aunt Julie on Sunday. He loved playing games with his Weebles. Just like he loved to give nicknames to his friends, his Weebles all had nicknames as well. He had a passion for making bracelets and giving them to his friends and family. These were just a few of the highlights of his life.

Nickolus is survived by his parents, Amy and Tom Bailey; his father, Nate Cross; his brother, Denver Cross; his grandparents, Cindy and his best buddy James Myers, Debi and Randy Johnson, and Steve and Mary Bailey; his aunts and uncles, Julie Myers, Missy and Terry Forney, Charity and Mike Johnson, Nick Blessinger; his cousins, Alan, Malia, Teri Elissa, and Jasie Forney, Terrell and Peyton, Allie, Jonas and Izzy Johnson; and his best friend, Marshall Hill; and his amazing teacher, Lisa Baker.

He is preceded in death by his aunt, Nerissa Cross; and his great uncle, Jack Hunter.

There will be a viewing on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello, Idaho.

Graveside services will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.

The family is asking everyone to wear their favorite football team's attire to both services to honor Nickolus.

The family would like to thank all of Nickolus' amazing teachers and aides who cared for him as if he were their own. To all his prom and homecoming dates, the joy you gave him is immeasurable. A special thank you to his Physical and Occupational Therapists. Last, but not least, thank you to Heritage Home Health and Hospice for all the amazing care Nickolus received.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
