Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Nola Ann Long


1950 - 2019
Nola Ann Long Obituary
Nola Ann Long, 69, of Pocatello, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. She was born on Nov 20, 1950 In Pocatello, Idaho to parents, Edna A. Davis and Linn M. Davis.

Nola attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1968 and attended courses at BYU.

She married Cecil LeRoy Long in 1972. Nola and Cecil moved to Inkom, Idaho on Green Canyon Road where they spent many happy years.

Nola had a green thumb and her gardens were spectacular, always full of flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds. Nola loved watching the hummingbirds feed at their feeders. She loved to work in her gardens; the gardens were her canvas and the flowers her paintbrush. Nola was a talented crafter and painter, when she wasn't working, she would enjoy creating beautiful art. She was a very active in the LDS church. She loved teaching the youth and helping others.

To Nola, family was everything; she loved her children and grandchildren.

Nola is preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil L Long; her mother, Edna A. Davis; father, Linn M. Davis; and her brother, Othello J. Davis.

Nola is survived by brother, Arnold Lee Davis of Inkom, Idaho; sister, Jean Wendt of Orem, UT; daughters, Cherrie & Ron Frey of Pocatello, Idaho and Lisa & Kevin Smith of Powell, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Nicole Frey, Samantha Frey, Aubrey Blake, Dutch Brangham and Teagan Smith; and many great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2 pm at the Inkom Cemetery, Inkom, Idaho.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500

Kisses on both cheeks, mom!
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
