Norene was the 12th child of 13 born to David and Charity Hill in Saint Johns, ID. Times were hard but growing up with all those siblings and cousins was a child's paradise. When Norene was around 5, the family moved to Pocatello. Norene attended Bonneville Grade School, Franklin Jr High, and Pocatello High School.



Norene married George Crist, December 1954. Shortly after they had their first two children, Debbie and Bill. The family moved to Washington State where they operated an appliance store for several years. While in Quincy, Washington Roger was born.



The family then moved to South Dakota where George worked on the Titan Missels. When he was transferred two days before school started, George and Norene got tired of the gypsy life and decided to come back to Pocatello. It is there Mike was born.



Norene loved to bowl with her friends and family and was on many leagues in town. She loved to travel with her friends to tournaments, especially if they took her near Jackpot. Norene worked as the "American Greetings Lady" at many stores in Pocatello; Kmart, Fred Meyers, Buttrys and Fred Meyers.



Norene loved to host parties at her home in Mink Creek. She also enjoyed traveling to Lava and Downetta for family parties. Family and friends were drawn to her funny wit and kindness to everyone. Once she made a friend, they were her friends for life.



Sadly, she lost her son, Roger in 1988 and grandson, Donny in 1996. Norene was also preceded in death by her parents, David and Charity. As well as 11 of her siblings; Nephi (Peggy), Charity, Rose (George), Elda (Jack), David (LaRue), Hannah (Werner), Monta (Carson), Kay, Ruth, Carol (Don), and Clain (Ruth)



Norene is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Thomas Crist, and her sister Jeneane (Darwin) Rainsdon; she is also survived by her daughter, Debora (Charley), sons Bill (Terry) and Mike; grandchildren Carrie (Dave) Page, Brandon Crist, and Kimi Crist; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Norene's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary