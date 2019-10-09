|
Norene Cameron Whitaker, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho with her family by her side. Norene was born December 23, 1939 in Blackfoot, ID to Albert and Norah Cameron.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Whitaker; her parents; brothers, Floyd and Albert Jr.; and sister, LaVaun. Norene is survived by her brother, James (Lila) Cameron; daughter, Tammy (Kent) Orton of Meridian, ID; son, Doug Whitaker of Pocatello, ID; three step-daughters, Jerene, Genene, Kari; four grandchildren and their spouses; and ten great-grandchildren.
Norene loved her family and spending time with them whenever possible. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She retired from Kraft Foods in 1989 as a production operator. After leaving Kraft, Norene then went to work at McDonalds in Chubbuck, ID. Don and Norene then moved to Phoenix, Arizona for two years where she made lifetime friends many of whom she worked with at McDonalds in Arizona. She then returned home to be with family and friends; she couldn't stay away from South East Idaho for too long.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019