|
|
Norrine T Kunz, 88, passed away peacefully at Bridgeview Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls Idaho. Norinne was born December 24,1930 to John Henry Teuscher and Gertrude Frances Lewis in Montpelier Idaho. Norinne married her sweetheart Blaine Louis Kunz July 22, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they had four children, Ian Blaine, Dennis Cortney, Mark Louis and DeNae. Norinne loved to be with her family enjoying the mountains and beautiful lakes of the Bear Lake Valley. She had many talents. She painted beautiful landscapes, structures, and flowers with oils, acrylic and watercolors. Norinne created works of art with mosaics, wood sculptures, leather tooling, porcelain, and ceramics. She loved sewing quilts and clothes for her family. Her family enjoyed her works of art in the kitchen. She made wonderful hand dip chocolates, bread, cookies and best meals ever! She enjoyed skiing and participating in sports when she was younger. Norinne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved serving and teaching the gospel. She had numerous callings in the Church working with the youth and the Relief Society. She loved genealogy and family history. She loved the Bear Lake Community. She was the President of the Washakie Theatre Group. She participated in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Norinne helped with the elections for many years. She painted the Bear that hung in the Gym at the old High School. Norinne loved painting the store windows downtown at fair time. One of Mom's passions was golf. There are many fond memories of helping her drive the golf cart. She participated in the Ladies Day Golf Association. She made lots of wonderful friends golfing. Norinne loved education she had two bachelor degrees. One in biology and one in education. She met her best friend Eleanor Kondo Ream at BYU where she earned her first degree. They have been friends now for 65+ years. She received her 2nd degree from Utah State. She taught at the Bear Lake Middle School for many years. She taught art and English. She loved teaching. Norinne is survived by her four children Ian Blaine Kunz (Verla Jean) Gooding, Idaho, Dennis Cortney Kunz (Lynne) Saratoga Springs, Utah, Mark Louis Kunz (Beverly) Delta, Utah, DeNae Kunz Fisher (Kyle) Kimberly, Idaho. Her sister Doris Hymas, Montpelier, Idaho and her sister-in-law Glenda Teuscher, Sandy Utah, 27 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Blaine Louis Kunz, parents John and Gertrude Teuscher, Her in-laws Louis and Sylvia Kunz, her brother Lewis Teuscher, her brother-in law Keith Hymas, nephews John Teuscher and Corey Hymas, two grandchildren Lindsay Kunz and Dirk Kunz. Funeral services for Norinne will be held at 11:00 am Friday September 13, 2019 at the Montpelier 4th Ward LDS Church 485 South 7th Street, Montpelier, Idaho burial will follow at Montpelier Cemetery. A viewing will be held for family and friends at 10:00 until 11:00 prior
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019