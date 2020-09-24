Norma Brown Scott passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1930, in Shelley, Idaho, to Arthur Louis and Opal Grace Brown. During her early childhood, she was raised on a small family farm in Goshen, Idaho.Soon after graduating from Shelley High School, she married Irvin Hone Scott on May 12, 1948, in Shelley, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 12, 1964. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in her callings. She particularly loved teaching in the Primary program and did so until she was well into her 80s.Later in life, she attended Idaho State College (University) and earned a degree in Education. She taught grade school in Pocatello for many years. She was also the first woman in Idaho to earn a securities license. She was a hard worker all her life and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and caring for others.She is survived by one son, Irvin Mark Scott, Pocatello; three daughters: Kerry Scott (William) Wright, American Falls; Dawn Scott (Steven) Gallafent, Pocatello; and Penny Scott (Brian) Dickey, Pocatello; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 3 great -great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Hone Scott; all of her siblings: Robert Kay Brown, William Henry Brown, LaVon Dean Brown, Inez Fay Howell, and Sharon Marie Ormond; and one great-grandchild, David Michael Hansen.Funeral services will be 11am Friday Sept. 25, 2020 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home with a viewing the evening before on Thursday from 6-:7:30pm and also 1 hour prior to services on Friday. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.