Norma Guyon passed away peacefully, November 3, 2019, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello. She was 99 years old.
Norma was born on May 28, 1920, in Victor, Idaho, to John Robert and Myrtle Jones Cluff. She was the youngest of five siblings. She grew up on the western hills of Victor where her father managed the Brown Bear Coal Mine. The Great Depression came and the coal mine closed. The family then moved to a ranch on the Idaho side of Teton Pass. Norma graduated from Victor High School in 1938 and then worked at the Victor Hotel where she met Edwin "Doc" Guyon, a brakeman with the Union Pacific Railroad on the Victor run. They were married on October 2, 1938. Norma and Doc moved to Pocatello and resided at 416 S. Arthur for 73 years. They raised three children, Robert, Sandra and Rick.
Norma was a loving homemaker and was active in the LDS Church. After her children were grown, she worked in the Food Service Program for School District #25. Norma was a caring mother, always making her children her top priority and welcoming their friends into the home. She loved returning to her childhood home in Victor and often reunited with family there. After Norma's parents passed away, she and her siblings inherited property in Victor. Norma and Doc operated the property as a trailer park for many years. Norma enjoyed getting to know the tourists who stayed there in the summers and having family and friends visit.
The family would like to thank all of Norma's loving and dedicated caregivers: Dr. Vonnie Mills, Angie Rogers and the staff at Caring Hearts Assisted Living, Kara Olsen and Heritage Home Hospice Staff, Tracy Lovstedt and Robyn Wright.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Edwin "Doc" Guyon, her parents, brothers Verl and Russel, sisters Veda and Berniece. She is survived by her children; Robert Guyon and his wife Kathleen Kangas (Pocatello), Sandra Guyon (Arlington, VA.), Rick Guyon (Fresno, CA), two grandchildren; Bob Guyon (Lakeside; CA), Stephanie Guyon (Boise); and five great grandchildren.
According to her wishes, she will be honored with a graveside service to be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, on Friday, November 8 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 7, 2019