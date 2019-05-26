Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Resources More Obituaries for Odessa Keckler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Odessa Ann Keckler

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Odessa Ann Selders Keckler, 80, a Pocatello native and former resident, died of natural causes at her home in Meridian, Idaho on May 24, 2019.



She was born on January 13, 1939 in Pocatello, the eldest of three daughters born to Nita Mae and Lester Selders.



Odessa grew up on 15 acres on Hawthorne Road north of the city. Her early years were spent riding horses, driving tractors, raising 4H steers and sewing - eventually becoming an accomplished seamstress.



She attended Tyhee Elementary, Alameda Junior High and Pocatello High School, graduating in 1957. That fall, she enrolled in the Idaho State College Beauty School, graduating the following year and working as a hair stylist.



Late in the summer of 1957, she met Hugh Keckler while enjoying the sunshine with friends at Seagull Bay on American Falls Reservoir. They started dating and were married one year later, settling in Pocatello.



Odessa quit her job as a hairstylist when her son, Michael was born in 1962, followed by Kristen in 1966. Odessa loved to collect antiques and in the late 1960s became one of three antiques superintendents at the Bannock County Fair North. The displays were so impressive, Odessa and her colleagues were recruited to set up and manage a small one-room display at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. Antiques from throughout the region were entered each year and the display grew so rapidly, Odessa and her friends eventually inherited the entire building for the antiques, which are still featured annually in the same building at the fair.



In the late 1970s, Odessa and her best friend Betty Noesen opened and operated "Bett & Dess" a sewing and apparel shop, which operated for several years first on North Arthur and later on Jefferson Street.



Odessa spent much of the late 1980s and 90s working at K-Mart first as a bookkeeper and manager before retiring in 1994.



Odessa and Hugh enjoyed their retirement traveling to see family, helping when needed and spending time with their beloved grandchildren. In 2010 they sold their long-time Pocatello home and moved to Meridian in order to be closer to them.



Odessa joined the Catholic Church after her marriage and was devout in her faith. She also was a survivor, beating breast cancer in the late '90s and coping with congestive heart failure and other ailments in her later years. No matter the challenge, her manner was always positive and resilient, insisting right up until the end that her loved-ones not fuss over her. Her preferred role was that of caregiver to whomever needed help.



Odessa is survived by her son, Mike (Melinda) Keckler, Boise; daughter, Kristie (Bob) McCurdy, Meridian; grandchildren: Madeline and Kyle Keckler; Sam and Paige McCurdy; sisters, Ethel (Rick) Samsel, Craigmont, Idaho and Cheri (Kevin) DeWall, Pocatello. She is also survived by more than two dozen nieces and nephews, and many friends and other loved ones. She is also survived by her little dog Lily. Odessa was preceded in death by her husband Hugh and her parents.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 31st at St. Anthony Catholic Church 524 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello. Internment will occur early next month at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries