Obituary - Orval Dean Mitton



Orval Dean Mitton, 82, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully at his home in Pocatello with family at his side. Dean was born December 27, 1936 in Pocatello. He was the second of four children born to Monte and Faye Mitton.



As a child, Dean, his brothers and his cousins were always up to some crazy adventure. They dug tunnels, built their own ferris wheels, made their own skis and went on wild trips to Yellowstone Park. He attended schools in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1955.



At the age of 19, he married his sweetheart, Margaret Allred, at her parent's home on March 31, 1956. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 28, 1961. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous callings over the years including Scoutmaster, Sunday School Presidency, dance instructor (with Margaret), Rest Home Coordinator, Ward Membership Clerk, and Temple Ordinance Worker. Dean and Margaret served a church mission for 23 months at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawaii.



After high school, Dean worked for the railroad, on a farm with his uncle, and then became an electrician working primarily in industrial settings. He retired as an electrician for FMC. His passion was his family, and everything he did in life was centered around them. He was constantly coming up with new ways to have fun with his children, and later grandchildren. He made waterslides, go-carts, a giant round swing and made his home a place where kids could have fun. He loved everyone in his family and would do anything for them. Even when his health was failing, his countenance would light up when he was visited by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dean was an exceptional example of humble service to family, neighbors and others.



He showed tremendous love to all and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



Dean is survived by his sister-in-law Lorraine Mitton, his brother, Vance (Leann) Mitton, his sister Janet (Steve) Clinkscales, his sister-in-law, Pat (Robert) Gunter, his children, Yvette (Garth) Bybee, Garth (Becky) Mitton, Darin (MaryAnne) Mitton, Cris Mitton, Kirk (Jennie) Mitton, Derk (Teri) Mitton. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren and one on the way.



Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Allred Mitton, his parents Monte and Faye (Overton) Mitton, his in-laws, Floyd and Laree (Brown) Allred, his brother Kenneth Mitton, Margaret's siblings, Gale (Barb) Allred, Frankie (George) Andrews, Betty (Paul) Neeley, and Jack Allred.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Alameda Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 930 E. Alameda Road in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Internment will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery.



