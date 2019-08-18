|
|
Patricia Ann Warth passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1932 in Omaha Nebraska.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Janet Hopkins (Randy); sons Art Wilson (Tami); Ernest Wilson (Jenney), John Wilson (Trinnel); 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Warth and her granddaughter Nicole Wilson.
A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20th at the LDS Whitaker Ward building, 4890 Whitaker Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 10-10:45 AM prior to the service, as well as from 6-7 pm on Monday, August 19th, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019