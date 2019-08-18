Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Warth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Warth


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Warth Obituary
Patricia Ann Warth passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1932 in Omaha Nebraska.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Janet Hopkins (Randy); sons Art Wilson (Tami); Ernest Wilson (Jenney), John Wilson (Trinnel); 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Warth and her granddaughter Nicole Wilson.

A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20th at the LDS Whitaker Ward building, 4890 Whitaker Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 10-10:45 AM prior to the service, as well as from 6-7 pm on Monday, August 19th, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now