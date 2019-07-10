Home

Patricia Ellen' Turman


1943 - 2019
Patricia Ellen' Turman Obituary
The light of our lives has left our side and is now shining over us...

Pat Turman, born May 10, 1943 passed away at home in Inkom, ID on Saturday July 6 surrounded by family & friends. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis, daughters Tamara "Tami" Madsen (Sheldon), Michelle "Missy" Smith (Jay), 1 granddaughter, 1 grandson & granddaughter-in-law, 4 great-grandchildren, siblings Velma John (Debbie), Sharon, Pat & CarlaDee, and many more cherished family members & friends. Worked at Pocatello Children's Clinic for 43 years.

Heartfelt thanks to all family, friends, community members, medical support team & Heritage Home Health & Hospice for helping our family during this journey. Pat loved you all!

A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Inkom Park Pavilion from 12:00 - 4:00 PM. Lunch will be served.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 10, 2019
