Patricia Louise Pollak Born May 31, 1929
Left this earth on March 28, 2020
Born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Linnea Hildegard Johnson Pollak and Ludwig Pollak, joining two older brothers, Donald Johnson Pollak and William Dean Pollak.
Pat completed her undergraduate work at the University of Oregon. She moved to NYC and after working for a few years, was accepted in Teachers College, the Graduate School of Education at Columbia and earned her masters on May 16, 1973. She began work on her PhD, proposing field work to study Gullah - its history, development, and continuation as its own special form of English - on the Sea Islands of South Carolina and Georgia.
Long interested in literacy, particularly among immigrants, she taught English as a second language to adult immigrants at Rutgers in NJ. She became involved with a Literacy program in NYC which eventually came to be affiliated with the NY Public Library. After retiring, she relocated to Flagstaff, AZ, where she loved the wide open spaces and bought acreage on which to plant trees and with room for her dogs to roam. She also volunteered for years on a local level in Flagstaff teaching adults to read.
Pat eschewed formal dogmatic religion, preferring the quiet spiritual aspects of the Quakers. She was very engaged in politics and was an Unabashed! Progressive! Democrat! living her values and contributing to organizations aiding the homeless, the hungry, the illiterate, and the oppressed. Additionally, she was very concerned with preserving the environment, giving to societies dedicated to protecting our natural habitat. She loved animals and supported numerous groups devoted to their care.
Survivors include two nieces, Katharine Pollak and Dawn Cwynar; two nephews, Terrance Pollak and Dean Pollak; one cousin, Buff Bethlen; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Pollak and Dorothy Pollak. Treasured friends include Elise Prayzich, Mary Jo Hernandez, Becky Ebersole and Amanda Blanco. Her two brothers, Donald Johnson Pollak and William Dean Pollak, and one niece, Kelly Ann Wilkins-Bower, preceded her in leaving this earth.
Informal Celebration of Life in the Rose Garden on George Fox Campus at a later date. Rain option: to be announced if needed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's honor to the following:
Guide Dogs for the Blind, 32901 SE Kelso Rd, Boring, OR 97009, www.Guidedogs.com - Ph: (503) 668-2100
NW Senior and Disability Services, 300 South Hill Road S, McMinnville, OR 97128, www.nwsds.org - Ph: (503) 472-9441
Oregon Conservancy www.
oceanconservancy.org Ph:800-519-1541
Oregon Food Bank www.
oregonfoodbank.org Ph: 503-282-0555
Center for Biological Diversity, PO Box 710, Tuscan, AZ 85702-0710 - www.biologicaldiversity.org - Ph: 520-623-5252 Toll Free: 866-357-3349
Habitat for Humanity, 620 N. Morton St., Newberg, OR 97132 www.newberghabitat.org
Newberg Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 118, Newberg, OR 97132
Arrangements by Attrell's Funeral Chapels, Attrells.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 12, 2020