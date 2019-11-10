Home

Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Patricia "Patsy" Stoor


1945 - 2019
Patricia "Patsy" Stoor Obituary
He said to God, "It's time to go get my bride

The work is all done, I need her by my side."

The horses were gathered for their journey to the skies

They rode off together as we said our good-byes

Patricia "Patsy" Scott Stoor, 74, passed away on November 6, 2019 after a long and courageous fight from cancer.

Patsy was born January 27, 1945, in Soda Springs, Idaho to Raleigh "Pat" and Lida Mae Frey Scott. She was raised in Chesterfield, graduated from North Gem High School, and attended Idaho State University.

She married Frank "Buster" Stoor on November 10, 1967 in Chesterfield. For 51 years, they worked hand and hand on their cattle ranch in the beautiful Grays Lake Valley where they raised four children.

Pat is survived by three sons and one daughter: Gus and Missy Stoor of Clarkia, ID, John and Michele Stoor of Soda Springs, ID, Jim and Jill Stoor of Wayan, ID, and Ruth and Mike Gowans of Cedar Fort, UT. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-father, and many other extended family members.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Noon at the Hooper LDS Chapel. The family will meet with friends and family on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home and on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 am at the church prior to services. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
