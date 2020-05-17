Patrick L. Smith, 76, formerly of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on May 5th, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was the founder (1985) of The Fox and the Hound Daycare which he ran for 13 years. Patrick loved to ride his Harley Davidson and enjoyed woodworking in his shop. During retirement, he traveled across the U.S. with wife, Patricia, in their fifth wheel. In later years he became an avid reader and was proud to pass his love of fishing along to his grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his parents Richard E. and Gloria M. Smith, both of Pocatello. Patrick is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith of Fruita, CO; sons, Jonathon (Tammy) Smith of Raleigh, NC; Michael (Susanne) Gollob of Seattle, WA; Justin (Cyleene) Gollob and Conrad Gollob, both of Fruita, CO; two sisters, Cheryle (Vic) Loiselle and Siri Kline, both of Pocatello; and four grandsons, Liam, Jack, Julian and Tristan.



