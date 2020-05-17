Patrick L. Smith
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick L. Smith, 76, formerly of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on May 5th, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was the founder (1985) of The Fox and the Hound Daycare which he ran for 13 years. Patrick loved to ride his Harley Davidson and enjoyed woodworking in his shop. During retirement, he traveled across the U.S. with wife, Patricia, in their fifth wheel. In later years he became an avid reader and was proud to pass his love of fishing along to his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Richard E. and Gloria M. Smith, both of Pocatello. Patrick is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith of Fruita, CO; sons, Jonathon (Tammy) Smith of Raleigh, NC; Michael (Susanne) Gollob of Seattle, WA; Justin (Cyleene) Gollob and Conrad Gollob, both of Fruita, CO; two sisters, Cheryle (Vic) Loiselle and Siri Kline, both of Pocatello; and four grandsons, Liam, Jack, Julian and Tristan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved