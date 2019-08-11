|
Patsy (Pat) Parkin, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, August 5th, 2019. She was born March, 13, 1935 in Pocatello, ID to Harry and Delloretta Orgill. She attended Pocatello High School and married Neil Parkin in 1952. They had five children. If she wasn't helping a friend or putting a smile on someone's face, she was enjoying the outdoors or working on her bowling skills. Her memory lives on through her three daughters, Deborah Hall, Sandra Hudson, and Christina Port, her nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Deloretta, brother, Rodney, husband, Neil and two children, Jeffrey and Kathrine. Service and reception will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Church of Latter Day Saints, 4773 Independence Ave., Chubbuck, ID at 11:30am. Please send flowers to 4626 Ponderosa St, Chubbuck, ID 83202. Heaven got a sweetheart.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019