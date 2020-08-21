Our daddy and grandpa, Paul B. Christensen, 92, passed away August 19, 2020 of natural causes commensurate with age.Born in Downey, Idaho, on May 12, 1928, to Ralph and Margaret Christensen, he was the fourth child out of eight children.Raised as a farm boy in Virginia, Idaho, he witnessed the change from horse power to machinery. As a young man, he took care of the cows, sorted potatoes and other various jobs. We always got a chuckle when he mentioned Hog Holler.Paul attended Downey High school, where he played basketball and football. He lettered in football.He married his sweetheart (the girl across the field), Laurene Olson, on Nov. 7, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They moved from Virginia to Pocatello in 1953, where they first lived on Fairbanks, and then their present location in 1956.In Pocatello, he worked at Pacific Fruit Express and FMC where he worked for 40 years.Paul was a masterful gardener. Dad was a great example of hard work and honesty and could fix anything. Paul also had a great love for family. He loved family history and could tell you about everyone. He also loved his Heavenly Father and wanted the best for all of his children. He was a gentle, friendly man. And set such a great example for all of us.He was the best husband, dad and grandpa in the whole world.Paul is survived by his wife, Laurene; 5 children: Paul Kent Christensen (Toni) Spearfish, South Dakota, Louise (Kert) Howard of Pocatello, Idaho; Mark Eugene (Cindy) of Pocatello, Idaho; Janet Sue (Jim) Sant; Sherri (Jason Smith) Christensen of Pocatello, Idaho. He is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister: Lamonte Christensen (Silver City, NM); Bruce Christensen (Ketchikan, AK); Terry Christensen (S. Ogden, UT) and LaRue (Eastonville,WA).He is survived by 18 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Carolanne, and his three older siblings, Bob (Ralph Martel) Bill (William Albert), and Colleen Henderson.Friends and family may pay their respects at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home (510 N. 12th Ave.) Friday evening, August 21 from 7-8:30 pm. There will be a family only funeral on Saturday because of the limitations of Covid. Interment will be in Downey, Idaho.Condolences may be sent to the family at 1241 Jensen, Pocatello, Idaho, 83201